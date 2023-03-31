Desi teacher in saree dances to Haryanvi song in viral video, netizens say 'kya energy hai'

screengrab

New Delhi: Many people around the world enjoy watching dance clips. From ballet to contemporary to hip hop and folk, social media is flooded with videos of individuals pulling off incredible dance performances. Adding to this never-ending list of dance videos is a clip that captures a school teacher showing some electrifying dance moves to Kaka's 'Birthday' song in a saree. Yes, you read that right!

The video was shared by Instagram user Farana Arshad Khan. The video captures the lady in a beautiful saree energetically dancing to the song 'Birthday'. People are falling in love with her dance moves, on-point expressions, and overall vibe. Her dance moves may inspire you to get up and dance.

The footage was posted on Instagram on January 3. It has since received over 552,000 views and over 22,000 likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with praises for woman's epic dance performance.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

A few Instagram users were impressed by the woman's energetic. "Superb energy," one person remarked. "Outstanding," said another. "Wow," remarked a third. Many people even praised her appearance. "How wonderful you look," a fourth wrote, using several emoticons. "Beautiful you," a fifth said, using heart emojis.“Super se bhi upar,” commented a sixth.



