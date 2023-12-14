Delhi: Man rides bull wearing bunny helmet on crowded road in viral video, internet reacts

A viral video on social media captures an eccentric moment in Delhi as a man rides a bull wearing a rabbit-themed helmet, attributing the unconventional choice to rising petrol prices.

Delhi, known for its unique and diverse scenes, has recently witnessed a peculiar incident that has now gone viral on social media. A video posted on Instagram by a user named Bull Rider captures a man confidently riding a bull on the bustling roads of Delhi, all while sporting a rabbit-themed helmet.

In the video, the man can be seen seated atop the bull, holding its leash, and skillfully guiding the animal through the crowded streets. Adding a quirky touch to the scene, the man's choice of headgear was a helmet adorned with rabbit motifs. The caption accompanying the video humorously stated, "Petrol mehnga hua to ab mene usko uski bhi aukaat dikha dee (As petrol got expensive, I showed it its place)," alluding to the soaring petrol prices in the country.

The video, shared on the platform late last month, has garnered significant attention, accumulating over 193,000 likes and more than 3.8 million views. Instagram users have been quick to share their thoughts on this unusual spectacle. Some viewers criticized the act, deeming it as animal cruelty, while others expressed surprise that the man went unnoticed by law enforcement.

One concerned user commented, "Bulls are not for you to sit. Stop abusing animals." Another user labeled the act as "jobless mindless," emphasizing the need to respect all animals. A third user echoed the sentiment, stating, "Respect all animals," while a fourth user characterized the incident as a "public nuisance."