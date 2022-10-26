Search icon
Comedian almost predicted WhatsApp outage hours before appointment of Rishi Sunak, here's what happened

Sindhu Venkatanarayanan is an Indian comedian who performs in the United Kingdom.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 09:24 PM IST

Comedian almost predicted WhatsApp outage hours before appointment of Rishi Sunak (file photo)

Stand-up comedian Sindhu Vee predicted Tuesday's WhatsApp outage on her Twitter handle a day before (October 24) Rishi Sunak was appointed as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on October 25.

After Liz Truss resigned from her position as Britain's Prime Minister last week, all eyes were set on Indian-origin Rishi Sunak. Predicting a WhatsApp outage, Sindhu on October 24 tweeted, "Heads up: WhatsApp is going to break if tomorrow a billion Indians get Diwali AND a UK PM."

READ | How much does the UK Prime Minister earn? Know Rishi Sunak’s salary, allowances and perks

The meta-owned messaging app, WhatsApp crashed globally following the day of Vee's prediction. WhatsApp was down for users across the globe for close to two hours, making it its biggest-ever outage. Sindhu Venkatanarayanan is an Indian comedian who performs in the United Kingdom.

As soon as the news broke about the WhatsApp disruption, social media users commented on Sindhu Vee's post and wrote, "you predicted it." A user wrote, "Guess you were right!"

A user wrote, "Do you have any predictions for upcoming sports events?" Another user wrote, "You were ahead of time." Messaging service WhatsApp stopped working just after noon in India and other countries on October 25.

 

 

 

 

