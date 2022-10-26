Search icon
How much does the UK Prime Minister earn? Know Rishi Sunak’s salary, allowances and perks

Apart from his salary, Rishi Sunak will also receive an annual allowance to cover costs arising from fulfilling public duties.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 06:23 PM IST

Rishi Sunak has become Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, a day after he was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run. The 42-year-old investment banker-turned-politician is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister.

As Sunak took charge of the top post, you might be wondering how much the UK PM earns and the perks and allowances he will get. 

The UK Prime Minister of UK is entitled to get a total annual salary of £164,080 (Rs 1.55 crore). This includes two different payments – £79,936 (Rs 75.84 lakh) for his role as Prime Minister, and an additional £84,144 (Rs 79.83 lakh) as an elected Member of Parliament (MP).

Perks and allowances of British PM

The top job also comes with perks such as the right to live at 10 Downing Street and access to the prime minister’s official residence, Chequers. Sunak will also receive an annual allowance of up to £115,000 (Rs 1.09 crore) a year to cover costs arising from fulfilling public duties.

MPs also receive expenses to cover the costs of running an office, employing staff, having somewhere to live in London or their constituency, and travelling between Parliament and their constituency.

