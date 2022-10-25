Search icon
WhatsApp outage triggers meme fest on Twitter, here are few of the best ones

Here are a few of the memes that netizens are sharing while celebrating WhatsApp outage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

Image used for representative purpose only.

WhatsApp is facing outages all over the globe and the users across the world are going crazy. Millions of users rely on WhatsApp for daily communication, meetings and schedules. More than 20,000 users have reported issues with WhatsApp till now, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The Meta-owned messaging platform is yet to release a statement on the same.  Although the outage of WhatsApp app is affecting users across the globe, it is also giving some spare time to users to start a meme fest on Twitter. Here are a few of the memes that netizens are sharing while celebrating WhatsApp outage.

 


 

 

 

 

