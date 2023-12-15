Bengaluru techie falls victim to online scam, loses Rs 68 lakh while trying to sell bed on OLX

A Bengaluru-based engineer faced a devastating loss of Rs 68 lakh while attempting to sell a bed on OLX for Rs 15,000.

In a shocking incident, a 39-year-old techie based in Bengaluru incurred a staggering loss of Rs 68 lakh after attempting to sell a used bed on the popular online marketplace OLX. According to a detailed report by The Times of India, the victim, who goes by the pseudonym Aadish, inadvertently provided his One Time Password (OTP) to scammers posing as interested buyers, leading to the substantial financial setback over a span of three days.

This unfortunate incident has been labeled by the Bengaluru Police as the largest loss ever recorded in such a scam.

Aadish, who recently posted an advertisement on OLX to sell his old bed with an asking price of Rs 15,000, was contacted by an individual claiming to be Rohit Sharma. On December 6, Sharma expressed interest in purchasing the bed and engaged in negotiations with Aadish. Subsequently, Sharma assured Aadish that he would transfer the payment through a digital payments app. However, moments later, Sharma informed Aadish of an issue preventing the money transfer.

In a series of deceptive moves, Sharma instructed Aadish to send Rs 5 to his UPI ID, promising to refund the amount. Following this, Sharma returned Rs 10 to Aadish. The scammer then persuaded Aadish to send Rs 5,000, returning Rs 10,000 in the process. The elaborate scheme continued with Sharma urging Aadish to send Rs 7,500, promising to reimburse Rs 15,000. At this point, Sharma falsely claimed to have mistakenly sent Rs 30,000 and coerced Aadish into returning the money by clicking on a provided link and sharing the OTP.

Aadish, trusting the seemingly genuine buyer, continued to comply with Sharma's requests. However, as money started disappearing from his account, he became suspicious. Despite Sharma's assurances of technical difficulties causing the delays, Aadish eventually realized he had fallen victim to a scam.

The scam unfolded between December 6 and December 8, during which Aadish, engrossed in the deception, continued to send money to Sharma. In his statement to The Times of India, Aadish explained, "The next links he shared were in the lakhs. As I started losing money through IMPS transfer from my account, I asked him to return the same."

In total, Aadish lost a staggering Rs 68.6 lakh. It was only when Sharma persisted in demanding more money that Aadish recognized the deceit and promptly reported the incident to the police. The Bengaluru Police have initiated an investigation based on Aadish's complaint to bring the perpetrators to justice.