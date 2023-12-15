Headlines

Instagram's new AI editing tool lets you edit image background via prompts

Bengaluru techie falls victim to online scam, loses Rs 68 lakh while trying to sell bed on OLX

Watch: Irrfan Khan's video calling this actor more talented than Shah Rukh Khan goes viral, netizens react

5 most Instagrammable places in the world

Most expensive phones launched in India in 2023: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Instagram's new AI editing tool lets you edit image background via prompts

Bengaluru techie falls victim to online scam, loses Rs 68 lakh while trying to sell bed on OLX

Watch: Irrfan Khan's video calling this actor more talented than Shah Rukh Khan goes viral, netizens react

8 delicious Korean desserts 

8 benefits of banana peels 

10 animals that break trust

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Watch: Irrfan Khan's video calling this actor more talented than Shah Rukh Khan goes viral, netizens react

DNA Verified: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce second pregnancy? Here's the truth behind viral photo

Film critic Taran Adarsh shares health update after undergoing surgery: 'I will be back to work soon'

HomeViral

Viral

Bengaluru techie falls victim to online scam, loses Rs 68 lakh while trying to sell bed on OLX

A Bengaluru-based engineer faced a devastating loss of Rs 68 lakh while attempting to sell a bed on OLX for Rs 15,000.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a shocking incident, a 39-year-old techie based in Bengaluru incurred a staggering loss of Rs 68 lakh after attempting to sell a used bed on the popular online marketplace OLX. According to a detailed report by The Times of India, the victim, who goes by the pseudonym Aadish, inadvertently provided his One Time Password (OTP) to scammers posing as interested buyers, leading to the substantial financial setback over a span of three days.

This unfortunate incident has been labeled by the Bengaluru Police as the largest loss ever recorded in such a scam.

Aadish, who recently posted an advertisement on OLX to sell his old bed with an asking price of Rs 15,000, was contacted by an individual claiming to be Rohit Sharma. On December 6, Sharma expressed interest in purchasing the bed and engaged in negotiations with Aadish. Subsequently, Sharma assured Aadish that he would transfer the payment through a digital payments app. However, moments later, Sharma informed Aadish of an issue preventing the money transfer.

In a series of deceptive moves, Sharma instructed Aadish to send Rs 5 to his UPI ID, promising to refund the amount. Following this, Sharma returned Rs 10 to Aadish. The scammer then persuaded Aadish to send Rs 5,000, returning Rs 10,000 in the process. The elaborate scheme continued with Sharma urging Aadish to send Rs 7,500, promising to reimburse Rs 15,000. At this point, Sharma falsely claimed to have mistakenly sent Rs 30,000 and coerced Aadish into returning the money by clicking on a provided link and sharing the OTP.

Aadish, trusting the seemingly genuine buyer, continued to comply with Sharma's requests. However, as money started disappearing from his account, he became suspicious. Despite Sharma's assurances of technical difficulties causing the delays, Aadish eventually realized he had fallen victim to a scam.

The scam unfolded between December 6 and December 8, during which Aadish, engrossed in the deception, continued to send money to Sharma. In his statement to The Times of India, Aadish explained, "The next links he shared were in the lakhs. As I started losing money through IMPS transfer from my account, I asked him to return the same."

In total, Aadish lost a staggering Rs 68.6 lakh. It was only when Sharma persisted in demanding more money that Aadish recognized the deceit and promptly reported the incident to the police. The Bengaluru Police have initiated an investigation based on Aadish's complaint to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After 70 hour work week, Narayana Murthy’s new video claims people can earn Rs 2.5 lakh in 1 day but there's a twist

Simple Dot One affordable electric scooter with 151 kms range launched, price starts at Rs…

Meet man with Rs 26680 crore net worth, worked in family business, later built Rs 69710 crore company

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 50 lakh base price

Top destinations in India for your perfect vacation in 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE