Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant: Pre-wedding rituals of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son begin with...

Celebrations of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration commences with traditional Gujarati rituals.

The celebrations of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's massive wedding began on February 16. The celebrations began with Lagan Lakhvanu, a traditional Gujarati ceremony. The youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, Akash is all set to marry the eldest son of industrialist Viren Merchant.

The pre-wedding festivities will go on for three days. Earlier this month a handwritten invitation of the pre-wedding festivities went viral on social media. Anant and Radhika got engaged in December at the Shrinath temple of Nathdwada.

The pre-wedding festivities are being held at Jamnagar. The Ambanis originally hail from Jamnagar. The grand wedding is one of the much-awaited events in the country.

At Isha Ambani's wedding, they managed to get a performance by international sensation Beyonce. The nation is waiting to see the grandness with which the wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika will be held.