Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding LIVE updates: Mark Zuckerberg poses with his wife in jungle-themed outfits

There is a pre-wedding ceremony taking place prior to the wedding, and many well-known people from India and overseas are present in this pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The youngest child of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, is getting married to Radhika Merchant. Shaila Merchant, an entrepreneur, and Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, are the parents of Radhika Merchant. There is a pre-wedding ceremony taking place prior to the wedding, and many well-known people from India and overseas are present. The Ambani residence in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is set to host pre-wedding festivities from March 1 to March 3, 2024. Anant, Radhika, and Anna Seva started their pre-wedding ceremonies on Wednesday.

Performers Arijit Singh, Pritam, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan, and Ajay-Atul will be featured at the pre-wedding events. Global pop sensation Rihanna, among the highest-paid musicians worldwide, performed at day 1. Prewedding festivities are being held in the RIL township in Moti Khavdi village, Jamnagar, from March 1 to March 3. The event is being organised by Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. Originally from Jamnagar, the Ambanis are. An occasion that people in the nation look forward to is the lavish wedding. July is probably when the wedding will be planned.