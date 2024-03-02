Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding LIVE updates: Mark Zuckerberg poses with his wife in jungle-themed outfits

Twitter
NZ vs AUS: Steve Smith goes past Mark Waugh in elite catching list in Test cricket

Will MS Dhoni retire after IPL 2024? CSK captain's childhood friend Paramjit Singh says....

DNA Explainer: Gautam Gambhir urges BJP to relieve him of political duties, here's what apparently went wrong for him

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

Good news for Delhi-NCR! Namo Bharat train to now run till...

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 1: Kiran Rao's film takes slow start, collects Rs 1.02 crore

CSK's strongest playing XI for IPL 2024

Photos of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with Anant, Radhika go viral

8 best looks of Isha Ambani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Watch! PM Modi's Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

Where is Alok Nath these days? Why is he not seen in films or TV? Actress reveals all

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 1: Kiran Rao's film takes slow start, collects Rs 1.02 crore

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding LIVE updates: Mark Zuckerberg poses with his wife in jungle-themed outfits

There is a pre-wedding ceremony taking place prior to the wedding, and many well-known people from India and overseas are present in this pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 03:54 PM IST

(Image source: Viral Bhayani)
The youngest child of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, is getting married to Radhika Merchant. Shaila Merchant, an entrepreneur, and Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, are the parents of Radhika Merchant. There is a pre-wedding ceremony taking place prior to the wedding, and many well-known people from India and overseas are present. The Ambani residence in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is set to host pre-wedding festivities from March 1 to March 3, 2024. Anant, Radhika, and Anna Seva started their pre-wedding ceremonies on Wednesday.

Performers Arijit Singh, Pritam, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan, and Ajay-Atul will be featured at the pre-wedding events. Global pop sensation Rihanna, among the highest-paid musicians worldwide, performed at day 1. Prewedding festivities are being held in the RIL township in Moti Khavdi village, Jamnagar, from March 1 to March 3. The event is being organised by Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. Originally from Jamnagar, the Ambanis are. An occasion that people in the nation look forward to is the lavish wedding. July is probably when the wedding will be planned.

  • 02 Mar 2024, 03:16 PM

    Manish Malhotra shares inside glimpse

    Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram to share the beautiful designs for the festivities at Jamnagar. 

     

     

     

  • 02 Mar 2024, 02:52 PM

    Rihanna attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar on Day 1. After making her debut concert in India, Rihaana was seen dancing with her new friend Janhvi Kapoor on her movie song Zingaat. The video went viral on social media. 

     

     

  • 02 Mar 2024, 01:29 PM

    Singer Akon, who you may recall from his role as the main voice in Chammak Challo, is scheduled to visit Jamnagar for the celebrations. On Saturday afternoon, members of the singer's musical group were spotted at the Jamnagar airport.

  • 02 Mar 2024, 01:29 PM
  • 02 Mar 2024, 01:07 PM

    Shraddha Kapoor was seen departing for home with her purported boyfriend Rahul Modi at the Jamnagar airport. She had on red trousers and a white and black top. It appears that she was only present on Day 1. On the other hand, a video has surfaced on social media that shows Ram Charan pressing Upasana Konidela's weary feet. The couple's fans thought the video was adorable and romantic.

     

     

  • 02 Mar 2024, 12:54 PM

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan enjoying Rihanna's performance last night at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

  • 02 Mar 2024, 12:52 PM

    Mark Zuckerberg shares pic from the festivities with wife Priscilla from day 2 of Anant-Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by (@zuck)

  • 02 Mar 2024, 10:52 AM

    Actor Vicky Kaushal is finally en route to Jamnagar with his actress wife, Katrina Kaif. The couple was seen on Saturday morning at Mumbai's Kalina airport, but they were not present for the festivities on the first day. Vicky was dressed in a cream jacket and trousers, and Katrina was wearing a floral dress. They have also taken off his arm cast.
     

  • 02 Mar 2024, 09:27 AM

    The second day of festivities will focus on nature and tradition. Guests will begin their day with a visit to the Ambanis' new wildlife rescue centre in Jamnagar, the Vantara Project. Later in the day, the festivities will shift to 'Mela Rouge,' a colourful display of Indian culture and traditions. Guests from all over the world have been asked to dress up in "jungle fever" outfits to make the day more fun and educational. Guests are encouraged to dress in South Asian attire for the cultural extravaganza later in the day, which promises a variety of desi activities.

    However, following an electrifying performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding celebration at day 1, pop sensation Rihanna expressed her delight in attending the grand event and stated that she couldn't wait to return to the country soon.  Rihanna said, “It was the best, can’t wait to come back to India, baby.”




     

