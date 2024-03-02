Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding LIVE updates: Mark Zuckerberg poses with his wife in jungle-themed outfits

Viral
The youngest child of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, is getting married to Radhika Merchant. Shaila Merchant, an entrepreneur, and Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, are the parents of Radhika Merchant. There is a pre-wedding ceremony taking place prior to the wedding, and many well-known people from India and overseas are present. The Ambani residence in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is set to host pre-wedding festivities from March 1 to March 3, 2024. Anant, Radhika, and Anna Seva started their pre-wedding ceremonies on Wednesday.
Performers Arijit Singh, Pritam, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan, and Ajay-Atul will be featured at the pre-wedding events. Global pop sensation Rihanna, among the highest-paid musicians worldwide, performed at day 1. Prewedding festivities are being held in the RIL township in Moti Khavdi village, Jamnagar, from March 1 to March 3. The event is being organised by Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. Originally from Jamnagar, the Ambanis are. An occasion that people in the nation look forward to is the lavish wedding. July is probably when the wedding will be planned.
Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram to share the beautiful designs for the festivities at Jamnagar.
Rihanna attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar on Day 1. After making her debut concert in India, Rihaana was seen dancing with her new friend Janhvi Kapoor on her movie song Zingaat. The video went viral on social media.
Shraddha Kapoor was seen departing for home with her purported boyfriend Rahul Modi at the Jamnagar airport. She had on red trousers and a white and black top. It appears that she was only present on Day 1. On the other hand, a video has surfaced on social media that shows Ram Charan pressing Upasana Konidela's weary feet. The couple's fans thought the video was adorable and romantic.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan enjoying Rihanna's performance last night at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash
Mark Zuckerberg shares pic from the festivities with wife Priscilla from day 2 of Anant-Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.
Actor Vicky Kaushal is finally en route to Jamnagar with his actress wife, Katrina Kaif. The couple was seen on Saturday morning at Mumbai's Kalina airport, but they were not present for the festivities on the first day. Vicky was dressed in a cream jacket and trousers, and Katrina was wearing a floral dress. They have also taken off his arm cast.
The second day of festivities will focus on nature and tradition. Guests will begin their day with a visit to the Ambanis' new wildlife rescue centre in Jamnagar, the Vantara Project. Later in the day, the festivities will shift to 'Mela Rouge,' a colourful display of Indian culture and traditions. Guests from all over the world have been asked to dress up in "jungle fever" outfits to make the day more fun and educational. Guests are encouraged to dress in South Asian attire for the cultural extravaganza later in the day, which promises a variety of desi activities.
However, following an electrifying performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding celebration at day 1, pop sensation Rihanna expressed her delight in attending the grand event and stated that she couldn't wait to return to the country soon. Rihanna said, “It was the best, can’t wait to come back to India, baby.”