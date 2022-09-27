Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Navika Kotia admitted to hospital, TMKOC fame Palak Sindhwani visits her

Navika Kotia-Palak Sindhwani/Instagram

Navika Kotia had played the cameo role of Chikki in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from 2013 to 2014 and has recently rejoined the popular television show as Maya Khera. The actress recently took to her Instagram and revealed that she has been admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai after being unwell for the last three days.

Sharing an update about her health, the actress wrote a note on her Instagram Stories that read, "As exhausting and difficult the past three days have been for me physically...I just feel so grateful to be surrounded by such loving and helpful friends! You guys know who are I don't need to tag."

"All I wanna say is thank you so much for taking care of me and helping me in big or small ways! And to my wonderful family whom I have troubled a little too much but they have been just so patient and loving. I love you all", the actress, who has been a part of the 2012 Bollywood film English Vinglish, concluded in her note.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sindhwani, who plays Sonalika 'Sonu' Aatmaram Bhide in the Sony SAB show, paid her close friend Navika a surprise visit in the hospital. The latter even shared a photo hugging the former on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Baby you light up my world like nobody else. Love you Paklu @palaksindhwani. You made me feel so much better instantly. Best surprise."





While the romantic drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered in January 2009, the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, abbreviated as TMKOC, has been running continuously since July 2008. Both television shows are widely loved and appreciated by the Indian audience.