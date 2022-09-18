Brahmastra: TMKOC star Munmum Dutta reviews Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer, points out 'few weak things...'

Munmum Dutta-Brahmastra

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji watched Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, and shared her views about the film. Munmun took her thoughts about Ayan Mukerji's film to her Instagram and stated that she went into cinemas after a long time. Although Dutta enjoyed the film, she also pointed out that there are a few things that she found 'weak.'

On her Instagram, Mouni shared a small clip captured in a cinema and posted it with her brief review. Mouni wrote, "Went to the cinemas after a long time and #Brahmastra was absolutely worth it. Except a few weak things, I think it's really worth a watch. Also it was good to watch a Ranbir Kapoor film. Mouni Roy was outstanding (heart emoji). Waiting for 2nd part now (heart emoji).

Here's Munmum's post

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has set the cash registers ringing at the box office across India as the big-budget fantasy epic is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark in its net India collections, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama.

The report states that the film has earned Rs 15.25 to Rs 16.25 crore on its second Saturday, i.e. September 17, as per the easrly estimates, and has taken its total collections to Rs 197 crore, becoming the second-highest grossing Hindi film post-pandemic behind The Kashmir Files.

Brahmastra has also overtaken Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi which minted Rs 196 crore in India. Out of the Rs 197 crore, the recently released film has collected approximately Rs 177 crore from its original Hindi version and the rest Rs 20 crore from its South dubbed versions, as per the same report. Brahmastra stars an ensemble cast of Ranbir, Alia, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan with cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna.