Watch: Kapil Sharma’s video looking ‘secretly’ at Nora Fatehi doing her make-up burns the internet

Kapil Sharma has shared the video of Nora Fatehi doing make-up on Instagram and the video has now gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

Watch: Kapil Sharma's video looking 'secretly' at Nora Fatehi doing her make-up burns the internet
Screengrab from video shared by Kapil Sharma

Bollywood actor-cum-dancer Nora Fatehi recently reached the sets of superhit comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, which is hosted by popular stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma. After reaching on the set of the show, Nora Fatehi had a lot of fun with the entire team of the show, including Kapil Sharma.

Nora Fatehi was doing her makeup before appearing for the shoot and at that time Kapil Sharma was ‘caught’ on camera watching the beautiful actress secretly.

Kapil Sharma later shared his video of watching Nora Fatehi doing makeup. Kapil Sharma has shared the video on Instagram and the video has now gone viral. Kapil has captioned the post, “Nora de aakhe lag lag k”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

In the video, Nora Fatehi can be seen sitting on a couch wearing a sexy neon dress. While Nora Fatehi is busy doing her makeup, Kapil Sharma can be seen secretly watching her doing make-up.

The fans of Kapil Sharma’s are liking the video and are commenting on it too. A fan wrote in the comment section.  “Control Kapil Paji Control.” Another wrote, 'Control Majnu Control.'


 

XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels put internet on fire
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan charged a bomb for actioner, check out Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's fees
