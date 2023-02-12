Watch: Kapil Sharma’s video looking ‘secretly’ at Nora Fatehi doing her make-up burns the internet

Screengrab from video shared by Kapil Sharma

Bollywood actor-cum-dancer Nora Fatehi recently reached the sets of superhit comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, which is hosted by popular stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma. After reaching on the set of the show, Nora Fatehi had a lot of fun with the entire team of the show, including Kapil Sharma.

Nora Fatehi was doing her makeup before appearing for the shoot and at that time Kapil Sharma was ‘caught’ on camera watching the beautiful actress secretly.

Kapil Sharma later shared his video of watching Nora Fatehi doing makeup. Kapil Sharma has shared the video on Instagram and the video has now gone viral. Kapil has captioned the post, “Nora de aakhe lag lag k”.

In the video, Nora Fatehi can be seen sitting on a couch wearing a sexy neon dress. While Nora Fatehi is busy doing her makeup, Kapil Sharma can be seen secretly watching her doing make-up.

The fans of Kapil Sharma’s are liking the video and are commenting on it too. A fan wrote in the comment section. “Control Kapil Paji Control.” Another wrote, 'Control Majnu Control.'



