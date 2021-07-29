Watch: Rahul Vaidya-Abhinav Shukla get ‘close’ for a stunt in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', leave contestants in splits

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' has been the buzz of the town for a long time, thanks to its intriguing contenders list.

With each passing week, the suspense of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ grows and becomes more compelling. The stunts are becoming more daring and entertaining to watch. And, in the coming week, the audience will witness something completely unexpected.

Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya will do a stunt together in which the two would have to be ‘close' to one other in order to perform the stunt.

Because the audience and everyone else is aware that Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya are feuding, seeing them perform a stunt together will be thrilling. It will be even more thrilling if the stunt includes actions that will bring them physically closer together.

We can deduce from the trailer that the stunt involves transferring insects to the desired position without the use of hands or legs.

In order to transfer the insects, Rahul had to make touch with Abhinav's lips while doing the stunt. While doing so, Rahul exclaims that he has never been so close to his bae Disha Parmar, causing everyone to bust out laughing.

One of the contestants can also be heard in the background remarking, "such a lovely stunt."

Rahul and Abhinav made it clear in prior episodes that they are not on good terms with each other, and they both respect that.