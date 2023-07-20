Headlines

Watch: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar get 'possessed', Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan turn exorcists in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani scare Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants as they get 'possessed'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been grabbing headlines since the show started. The contestants have been making their place in the audience’s hearts with their personalities. The new promo shows Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani playing a prank on the housemates, acting like they are possessed. 

In the new promo, Manisha Rani can be seen scaring everyone by putting lots of white powder on her face and red lipstick on the corner of the lips indicating blood. The actress can be seen walking on her hands which scared the housemates. Not only this, Jiya Shankar can also be seen screaming and when asked what happened, she acted like she doesn’t know anything. 

While Jad Hadid can be seen looking scared, Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav turned babas to free Manisha and Jiya from the spirits that possessed them. Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve can be seen laughing in the back as Elvish and Abhishek perform mantras. 

As the fun continues in the house, the housemates seem to be enjoying the prank and getting along with them. It will be fun to watch what unfolds next. Netizens praised Manisha Rani in the comment section. One of the comments read, "Manisha is fire." Another wrote, "Manisha is the best entertainment queen." Another wrote, "Abhishek, Elvish, Manisha OP." 

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan has replaced Karan Johar to host the new season of Bigg Boss OTT. During the launch of the event, the actor promised, “I’ve always looked forward to Bigg Boss and this is the first time I’m hosting it on OTT. Ab dekhte hain kya hota hai. I hope the show is not too much uncensored or unfiltered. Agar ho raha hoga toh I will control everything on my own. I feel the show should not go against our Indian culture and should follow it. That’s the reason I’m a part of it. Also, Karan Johar and Farah Khan were not available to host the show, they were very busy. Hence, I had to do the OTT version.” 

Meanwhile, last Salman’s absence in last Weekend Ka Vaar had fans speculating if the actor has quit the show, however, according to reports, the actor will be seen hosting this Weekend Ka Vaar and will announce whose journey amongst Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Falaq Naazz, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, and Jad Hadid will come to an end in the house.

