Television

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap detergent in Elvish Yadav’s water, angry fans trend ‘shame on Jiya’

Elvish Yadav's fans slam Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in his water, trend 'shame on Jiya' on Twitter.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 07:47 PM IST

Elvish Yadav has been having arguments with several contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house since the day he entered. Earlier, he had an ugly spat with Avinash Sachdev, then with Falaq Naazz and now with Jiya Shankar. 

A video from the live feed of the show is going viral on social media wherein Jiya Shankar and Elvish Yadav can be seen having a verbal fight. Another video of Jiya talking to Avinash about mixing handwash in Elvish’s water is also going viral which has left netizens fuming with anger. 

Jiya Shankar and Elvish can be seen fighting over the same. During a task when Elvish Yadav asked for a glass of water from Jiya, the actress mixed handwash in the water which irked the YouTuber who was later heard saying ‘Tumhare ghar mai peete honge handwash daalke paani (in your house, you must be drinking water mixed with handwash).” In reply to this, Jiya was heard saying, “mere gharwalon pe mat jaa (don’t go on my parents).” 

Netizens slammed the actress for her ‘shameful’ act and trend Shame on Jiya on Twitter. One of the tweets read, “how can someone be so inhumane? Please take strict action against her and throw her out of the house.” Another wrote, “what cheap behaviour is it? Elvish Yadav asks for a glass of water and she mixed handwash in it & have the guts to argue over it. Shame on her insecurity is on another level.” Another tweet read, “cheapness has crossed all limits. She is the worst person ever in the show.” 

Meanwhile, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, and Jad Hadid are nominated for eviction this week and are fighting for their survival.

