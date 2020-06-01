'Was not so well-versed in speaking Hindi, made double the effort', recalls Roopa Ganguly aka Draupadi from 'Mahabharat'

Actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly is fondly remembered for her iconic role as Draupadi in Mahabharat. The actor made an unforgettable mark on the show especially with the sequence of Draupadi Cheer Haran. Earlier when the show was aired on Doordarshan, Roopa had tweeted about the same by taking a trip down the memory lane. Now during a recent interaction, Roopa shared fond memories from the sets of Mahabharat back in the late 80s-early 90s.

She stated, "I had the most wonderful time playing Draupadi. While it was a challenge for me because I was not so well-versed in speaking Hindi, I made double the effort. The one memory that I have from the time was that I used to be the first one to turn up on the sets. The schedule was very strict back then and we all had to report on time. Ravi Ji was very friendly but he also made sure that we follow a disciplined life on the sets. And I had no problem as I would report on the sets way before the 7 am deadline. I would be there at 5 am!"

When asked if she knew the show would make a great impact on the Indian audience, Roopa shared, "We had put in a lot of hard work and we were confident that people would like the show. But slowly we got to know about the impact it had on people. We got the news that trains used to stop at stations which had a television so people could watch Mahabharat! At that time, we were very busy shooting the show, so we never really realized that the show had become such a huge hit. I didn't even get a chance to watch the show properly at the time. I am watching the show properly now on COLORS and there are so many flashbacks, so many memories of shooting those scenes."