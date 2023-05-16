Viral video: Nikki Tamboli poses in a pool wearing sexy bikini, watch

Bigg Boss star Nikki Tamboli poses in a pool wearing bikini

Bigg Boss star Nikki Tamboli is popular for sharing her bold photos and videos on Instagram. Nikki Tamboli has a superb fashion sense and the hot and sexy actress keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram in order to provide her millions of fans a glimpse of her life.

Nikki Tamboli enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and most of her videos and photos go viral within no time. Nikki Tamboli, 26. has once again raised the temperature by posting a hot and sexy video of herself on Instagram wearing a bikini and enjoying some quality time in a swimming pool.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, Nikki Tamboli can be seen in a sexy bikini and playing with the water. Nikki Tamboli captioned the video as ‘In Tan Mode”. The video has received over 85.5K likes so far.

Few weks ago, Nikki Tamboli had grabbed everyone’s attention by posting a video in a plunging black bodysuit. In the video, Nikki showed off her curvaceous figure while lying on a bed. Nikki Tamboli captioned the photo: “Parental warning, look at me at your own risk!"

Nikki Tamboli landed herself in legal trouble last year when her name surfaced during an investigation into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Nikki Tamboli has featured in movies like Kanchana 3, Thippara Meesam, etc. The actress has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.