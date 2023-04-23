Viral video: Nia Sharma's sexy pole dance in hot white and pink bikini burns the internet, watch

Nia Sharma's stunning pole dance in hot white and pink bikini burns the internet

Television beauty Nia Sharma is without doubt one of the most popular stars of the small screen in India these days. Nia Sharma always remains in news by sharing her hot and sexy videos and photos.

Nia Sharma has a massive fan following on Instagram and she keeps on posting her videos and photos in order to remain in touch with her fans through social media. Nia Sharma is a very skilled dance and it is a known fact that pole dancing is her favourite dance form. Now, an old video of Nia Sharma flaunting her hot and sexy pole dance skills has gone viral on social media. In the viral throwback video, Nia Sharma is looking very attractive in white bikini bottom and pink sports bra and showcasing her pole dancing skills.

Here’s the viral video:

The video was posted by Nia Sharma on her Instagram last year. “I miss the pole .. those bruised knees and thighs…..the excruciating body ache ! Still ready for all of it again,” Nia Sharma had captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma was last seen in the music video Daiyya Daiyya. The superhit song is crooned by Neha Kakkar. Nia Sharma had started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.