Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Urfi Javed makes outfit from 'baas ki tokri', netizens say 'bhai maro mujhe maro'

Urfi Javed, who never fails to stun us with her style statement, was seen wearing an outfit made from 'baas ki tokri'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

Urfi Javed makes outfit from 'baas ki tokri', netizens say 'bhai maro mujhe maro'
Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Social media sensation Urfi Javed often grabs attention with her outfits. Recently, she made an outfit from ‘baas ki tokri’ and a video of her is going viral on social media. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Made this from baas ki tokri, I feel this is a dying art now. It always amazed me how these artisans used bamboo strings to make such amazing utensils, chairs, table. Blows my mind.”

Netizens reacted to Urfi's outfit, and one of them wrote, “and we were wondering tu isme fit kis side se hogi.” The second one said, “Tokri mai chokri.” The third one said, “Or koi product raah gya use krne me.” The fourth person commented, “Ye outfit me baithenge kaise??” The fifth person commented, “Bilkul pagal ho gayi hai.koi kapde nhi hai urfi bhenji ke paas.jo kuch koi bahar phenkta hai urfi Madam utha ke ordh leti hai.aisi halat kharab hai us bechaari ki paaaappp.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

The sixth person commented, “Woww that was pretty good. I liked it.” The seventh one said, “then how to sit? make clothes that are useful for yourself and others, if only to want to be famous, all the stupid things many people can do.”

Recently, Urfi opened up about the current phase of her career with the Hindustan Times. When asked if she has finally arrived, Urfi added, "Hanging out with famous people isn’t success or it does not translate into work. Only your hard work can help you get work."  There was a time when Urfi stated, "No designers would give me clothes, which is why I started making my own." Recalling her past, Urfi added, "I wasn’t a big name back then. I didn’t know what exactly I was doing. So how can people around me trust me with their brand? Now, they see my vision." 

Urfi even added that she won't collaborate with a new person in the industry until they prove themselves. "When your name is at stake, you can’t risk it. Mujhe aise koi problem nahi hui ki mujhe un logon ne kapde nahi diye (I did not face any problem of getting costumes by them). But, I have made my point," explained Urfi.

Read|Urfi Javed explains why designers refused to provide her outfits, agrees 'I wasn’t a big name back then'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: Bus collides with car near Kizhavallor in hair-raising video, crashes into church wall
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.