Urfi Javed explains why designers refused to provide her outfits, agrees 'I wasn’t a big name back then'

Even after attending high-profile events, Urfi Javed revealed that she doesn't have work and hanging around famous people isn't a success.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 07:38 AM IST

Urfi Javed explains why designers refused to provide her outfits, agrees 'I wasn’t a big name back then'
Internet sensation and actress Urfi Javed aka Uorfi has made an impact. She was recently spotted attending high-profile events. Her Dirty magazine photoshoot also made the news. Javed also received a heartfelt message from Anaita Shroff Adajania and was even provided costumes by famous designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. 

Recently, Urfi opened up about the current phase of her career with the Hindustan Times. When asked if she has finally arrived, Uorfi added, "Hanging out with famous people isn’t success or it does not translate into work. Only your hard work can help you get work."  There was a time when Urfi stated, "No designers would give me clothes, which is why I started making my own." Recalling her past, Urfi added, "I wasn’t a big name back then. I didn’t know what exactly I was doing. So how can people around me trust me with their brand? Now, they see my vision." 

Urfi even added that she won't collaborate with a new person in the industry until they prove themselves. "When your name is at stake, you can’t risk it. Mujhe aise koi problem nahi hui ki mujhe un logon ne kapde nahi diye (I did not face any problem of getting costumes by them). But, I have made my point," explained Uorfi 
 
Although Uorfi has made a mark, she's patiently waiting for her next work opportunities. "Right now, I have nothing in hand, honestly. Yes, I am fashionable, but there isn’t much work to do on this front. I am hopeful but I know these things take time." Urfi concluded. On the work front, Urfi was last seen in Spilitsvilla 14. 

