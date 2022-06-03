Urfi Javed hits back at trolls wishing her 'to be dead instead of Sidhu Moose Wala'

Urfi Javed- Sidhu Mosse Wala

Television actress Urfi Javed is a controversial figure, and she usually doesn't care about being trolled, or facing backlash on social media. However this time, Javed is concerned about the hate comments, as the trolls wanted her death instead of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Urfi Javed shared screenshots of hateful comments she received after the tragic death of the Punjabi singer. Urfi has got a spree of hateful comments cursing her to die, and getting shot. Urfi shared these screenshots on her Instagram and gave them a befitting reply to her haters. In the first story, Urfi pointed out the issue saying, "Just pointing out few of the comments which I've received in the past few days! People wishing I died, get shot by. We live in a cruel world but le me tell you guys something, you guys need to pray harder for my coz guess what this b*itch's here to stay!

Later she posted another screenshot and added, "I'm nowhere involved in anyone's death (rip to the departed souls) but the way people want me dead is so scary."

Urfi is known for weird outfits as the television actress designs her own clothes in strange and uncanny ways. She is seen dressed in these revealing outfits on the streets of Mumbai and it is even said that Urfi visits the Mumbai airport only for the paparazzi to take her pictures. Previously, in a recent interview, Urfi recalled an incident when some of her relatives came to her house to 'inspect her clothes'. Speaking to Indian Express, the actress said, "I have always been bold and loved to dress well. It did not go down well with them and they took their anger on my clothes. With a pair of scissors, they cut so many of my dresses, saying some showed cleavage while others were sleeveless. I decided that I will get back to them one day, and rightly so, today most of them want a selfie with me", added the actress who also gets mercilessly trolled for her bold videos on social media.



