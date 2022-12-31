Tunisha Sharma case: Sheezan Khan's 'deleted' chats recovered, reveal shocking new details

Tunisha Sharma-Sheezan Khan

Actor Sheezan Khan who is allegedly accused in the death case of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, deleted his WhatsApp chats with another girl, the Maharashtra Police have claimed. As per the report of ANI, in the application submitted by the police seeking Sheezan's 5-day remand from the court, the officials have alleged that Sheezan Khan was having an affair with another girl apart from Tunisha Sharma and he has deleted many chats from his mobile after being detained in connection with the death of his co-star and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma.

According to some chats which have been recovered, the accused used to talk to many other girls also, the police said."Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her," the police said. Tunisia's mother has said in her recorded statement that Sheezan slapped Tunisha on the serial set on December 24. Apart from this, the police have also revealed that the accused used to ask Tunisha to learn Urdu and wear hijab, although this still has to be confirmed.

Officials further claimed that according to the CCTV footage, before committing suicide, Tunisha went to Sheezan`s make-up room and came out after a while. Then it is seen that Sheezan went to the set and Tunisha followed him but went to the set gate and then returned from there to her make-up room. The police have revealed that as per the CCTV footage there was some suspicious conversation between Sheezan and Tunisha, but the accused has denied this. The police demanded a 5-day remand from the court, but the court sent the accused Sheezan to police custody till December 31.

The Waliv Police in Maharashtra on Thursday took the actor Tunisha Sharma's death case the accused in Tunisha Sharma`s death case, for a general medical examination, said sources. Sheezan's police custody was supposed to end on Wednesday. But, the police had not completed the interrogation and investigation with him, so they sought his remand to be extended. The Police have recorded statements from nearly two dozen people concerning the death of Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday, December 24.