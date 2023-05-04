The Night Manager II: Motion poster of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer declares mega showdown, release date out

The Night Manager Part II

The second part of popular series "The Night Manager", starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30. A high-octane thriller wrapped in lavish drama and picturesque sights, The Night Manager is the Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre's novel of the same name.

The show is created and directed by Modi and produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. The Night Manager follows Shaan Sengupta (Kapur), who goes undercover to bring down the empire of arms dealer Shaildendra 'Shelly' Rungta (Anil Kapoor). Modi said the team was overwhelmed by the love the first part received after it was released in February this year.

Here's the motion poster

"The Night Manager: Part 2' is twice the action and thrill. The strong alliance between Shaan and Shelly will shake the crux of everything and spin a new web of conspiracies and deception. There is a lot more to see in the coming part and the audience will enjoy each bit of the series," the creator said in a statement.

Kapoor said the love and support from fans pushed them to work harder on the second chapter. "I can't wait for everyone to witness the twists and turns that lie ahead. Shelly will be seen at his best," he added. Kapur said, "The success of the first part has been truly humbling, and we are excited for audiences to see what lies ahead in the journey of Shelly and Shaan. The twists, the thrill and the tension - will all conclude." The Night Manager also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.