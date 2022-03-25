The Kapil Sharma Show to go off-air yet again? Find out

'The Kapil Sharma Show' is one of the most popular comedy talk show on Indian television featuring Kapil Sharma himself, Archana Puran Singh as the permanent guest, and a bunch of other famous actors Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and others.

The show is viewed by millions of Indian households each weekend for its weekly dose of laughter, fun, and comedy. However, the latest update regarding the show might be a piece of slightly disappointing news for its fans. As per the reports, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will go off air temporarily because of the comedian's upcoming USA tour. It had last taken a break for six months last year when the comedian became a father for the second time.

As per indianexpress.com source, Kapil Sharma has a month-long USA tour planned in mid-June and he would be unavailable to shoot during that time. The report further adds that the creative team has decided to take a break at the same time. "A few episodes, however, will be pre-shot to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break", the report concludes.

On March 22. Kapil had announced his USA-Canada tour on his social media handles as he shared the poster and wrote, "Really happy to announce my US-Canada Tour 2022, See you all soon". The comedian will be performing in New Jersey, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle, San Jose, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto, and Los Angeles in the tour that will keep him occupied from mid-June to early July.



Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma was also recently spotted in Odisha's capital Bhubaneshwar shooting for his upcoming film with Nandita Das that also stars Shahana Goswami. The comedian plays the character of a delivery guy in the film, and he has really got under the skin of the character. One of his fans even clicked his picture during the filming and shared it on Twitter, saying, "Sirji maine aaj aapko live dekhliya." His post earned Sharma's attention who went on to reply saying, "Kisiko batana mat".