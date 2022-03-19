Viral: Kapil Sharma turns into food delivery guy for his next film- See pic

Comedian Kapil Sharma should add 'chameleon' with his name as he looks so unrecognisable in his character. The actor was spotted shooting for his next film, in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. In Nandita Das' upcoming film, Kapil plays the character of a delivery guy, and he has really got under the skin of the character. However, Kapil has a fan following, and it seems like people recognised him. One of them even clicked the picture, and shared it on Twitter, saying, "Sirji maine aaj aapko live dekhliya." His post earned Sharma's attention, and he went on to reply saying, "Kisiko batana mat," with an emoji.

Here's the post

Kisi ko batana mat https://t.co/3rCAjuPKva — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2022

This film will be Kapil's third movie after 'Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon,' and his production Firangi.' Recently, Kapil uploaded a video where he is giving a glimpse of his overall workout regime, from warming up to lifting dumbles to pushups, Sharma is looking dedicated to becoming a better version of himself. The comedian had a 6 AM schedule, so he hit the gym at 4 AM, and this has left his fans surprised.

As soon as Kapil shared the video, his fans and followers got amused with his dedication. Many of them have said that Akshay Kumar has left an impact on him, and he is following the actor's routine. "4baje se work out, lagta akshay sir se inspiration le rhe ho," said a user. While another follower added, "Lol..its just after affects of shooting with akshay kumar..dont worry things will get back to normal soon." Several of Kapil's fans hailed his dedication and they are mighty impressed by Kapil. "Sach me Desh badal raha h," praised a follower. While another user said, "lage raho paji…lekin plse break the beard…u look better that way…trust me!"

It seems like Kapil is following a strict routine for his film, and this will definitely help him in completing the project on time.