'Hey Maaaa Mataji': Munmun Dutta-Dilip Joshi appear together at ITA Awards, fans react

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been ruling the television industry ever since the show was aired. Each and every character in the show is special, netizens love seeing them. Especially the chemistry between Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Munmun Dutta (Babita Ji).

‘TMKOC’ fans cannot even ignore a scene of Jetha ji and Babita Ji as they are adorable together. On Sunday, during 21st ITA Awards, Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta appeared in front of the media. They were seen shaking hands and the video of the same is going viral on social media.

The actress can be seen wearing a beautiful white gown while Dilip Joshi was seen in red blazer and pants. As soon the video was uploaded, netizens started commenting on it. One of them wrote, “Jetha ji idhar b flirt.” The second one mentioned, “Hey Maaaa Mataji Tapu ke papa yeh kya ?????? “

The third one wrote, “Reel life m aisa rishta h inka ki real life m dono awkward ho rahe hain.” The fourth one mentioned, “In actor, actress ko log unke character name se hi bulate amazing, pata chalta hai ki inka show kitna famous, successful, acha hai aur uske characters aur bhi lajawab. Sab ka pasinda tarak mehta ka ulta chasmah jisko dekh kar hasi aahi jatt hai.”

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the most successful and popular shows starring talented actors such as Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha, and others. Now, an animated series based on Indian television's longest-running sitcom will stream on Netflix from February 24.

Based on the weekly column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by the late humorist, columnist, playwright, and author Taarak Mehta, the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has entertained the audience for more than a decade. Its creator Asit Kumarr Modi now feels confident that 'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' will especially make kids, as well as everyone in the family roll on the floor, laughing.