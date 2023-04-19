Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen opens up on co-parenting Ziana with Charu Asopa, says 'for me as a father...'

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa with their daughter Ziana/Instagram

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa have decided to part ways and will be officially divorced in June after the six-month cooling-off period, as asked by the family court. However, the two have maintained their cordial relationship for the sake of their one-year-and-five-month-old daughter Ziana.

In a recent interview, Rajeev opened up about co-parenting Ziana with Charu and said that her daughter will be always his priority. Speaking to ETimes, he said, "Ziana will always be my priority. Sometimes you have to look at the bigger picture. It is never about any individual and it is about the child. For me as a father, it is very important to give her that kind of security and to make sure that her upbringing is done in the right way."

He also shared Sushmita's health update after the former Miss Universe-turned-actress suffered a heart attack last month. Talking about his sister, Rajeev said, "She’s absolutely fine now with the blessings of God. What happened was quite unfortunate, health is something that is quite unpredictable, things can happen. But touch wood she’s doing much better, she’s back to work. She is mentally very strong, physically too. You need to be. It’s never easy to manage two kids and to be an actor at the same time."

Last week, Sushmita resumed the shoot of the third season of her crime drama Aarya in Jaipur, where she suffered the attack. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video in which she said, "Lot of healing, resting and exercising and getting back in the zone. To be finally back in Jaipur makes me feel I am picking up from exactly where I left it off. And yes, I cannot wait to bring Aarya Season 3 to you."



READ | Sushmita Sen spotted with ex-beau Rohman Shawl in viral video; netizens ask 'iska Lalit Modi se breakup ho gaya kya'