Sushmita Sen spotted with ex-beau Rohman Shawl in viral video; netizens ask 'iska Lalit Modi se breakup ho gaya kya'

The IPL founder Lalit Modi declared that he is dating Sushmita Sen in July 2022, a few months after the actress announced her break-up with model Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita Sen broke up with her longtime beau Rohman Shawl in December 2021 after three years of relationship. Then, in July last year, business tycoon and IPL founder Lalit Modi made a surprising revelation on his social media that he is dating Sushmita sharing adorable photos with the Miss Universe-turned-actress, who never confirmed their relationship.

Within just two months, it was rumoured that Lalit and Sushmita have broken up after the former removed the latter's name from his Instagram bio. However, amidst all this drama, the Main Hoon Na actress has been spotted with her ex-beau Rohman Shawl multiple times in the last twelve months at public events or even at the Sen family functions and birthday gatherings.

Tuesday night was no different when the two of them were spotted together coming out of a shop and sitting inside their luxury car, along with the actress's younger daughter Alisah Sen. The video, which has been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, has gone viral on social media.

Several netizens asked in the comments section about Sen's relationships. One of the netizens ask, "Iska Lalit Modi se breakup ho gaya kya? (Has she broken up with Lalit Modi?)", while another added, "Pehle yeh, fir beech mein Lalit Modi aur ab fir se yeh. Kya chakkar chalate hain yeh log (First him, then Lalit Modi, and now him again. What games do these people play)".

In the video, it is also seen that Alisah is throwing a plastic bottle on the road as she sits inside their car. Some users reacted strongly to this and even trolled them. "Did they just throw a mineral water plastic bottle on the road? Sad! She’s supposed to be a role model, encouraging littering!", read one comment, while another commented, "The daughter threw the bottle. Sushmita didn't realise it, but her boyfriend did notice and chose to leave it there."

