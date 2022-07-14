Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Netizens share hilarious memes as Lalit Modi announces he is dating Sushmita Sen

As soon as Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita Sen official, netizens took to Twitter and shared hilarious memes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 09:27 PM IST

Netizens share hilarious memes as Lalit Modi announces he is dating Sushmita Sen
All photos: Twitter

The founder of the Indian Premier League Lalit Modi took the internet by storm on the evening of Thursday, July 14, when he announced that he is dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and shared romantic photos with the Aarya actress.

In the first tweet, he wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

Lalit clarified that he has not married Sushmita in his subsequent tweet which read, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

As soon as he made their relationship official, netizens took to Twitter and shared hilarious memes ranging from Hera Pheri series to the Panchayat show. Here is how the Twitterati reacted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen announced the third season of her popular web series Aarya 3 recently in which she plays the titular character of Aarya Sareen, a powerful and strong lady who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. She takes over the illegal business and drug syndicate run by her husband, portrayed by Chandrachur Singh, and his partners when the former is shot dead.

Created by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Sugandha Garg, Vikas Kumar among others in pivotal roles. The first season, which premiered in June 2020, was even nominated for the Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards, losing out to the spy thriller series Tehran from Israel.

For the unversed, Aarya is an official remake of the Dutch crime series Penoza that ran for five seasons from 2010 to 2017. The release date for Aarya 3 hasn't been announced yet.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 declared at jkbose.nic.in for Jammu Division, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.