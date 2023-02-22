'Sidharth Shukla jaisa koi nahi hai, naa banega,' says Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare

Credit: Sidharth Shukla-Shiv Thakare/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare, who won hearts with his stint inside the controversial house, talked about season late actor Sidharth Shukla and said he is his favourite in his latest interview. The video of the same is doing rounds on social media.

While speaking to Viral Bhayani, Shiv confessed, “Sidharth Shukla jaisa na koi hai, naa ban paayega (no one is like Sidharth, no one will become like him). He is my favourite.” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Yes true sid ek hi tha hai or rahega .. King #sidharthshukla ...n also love u Shiv.” The second one said, “Nobody can be Sidharth Shukla.. He is one and only... .. Real Man... Really miss him.” The third one said, “He is as clear as sid . Never changes his stands and never chnages his equation for anyone .”

The fourth person mentioned, “Bilkul sahi bola shiv ne..sidharth one and only.” He fifth person commented, “Sidharth is legend and Shiv is such a sweet person.” Soon after the grand finale, DNA interacts with Bigg Boss 16 first-runner-up Shiv Thakare. While sharing his views about losing the title, Shiv adds, "I think I haven't missed anything. I got more than my what I expected." Thakare continues, "Mujhe last tak rehna tha. Couch pe baith ke nahi dekhna tha (I didn't want to watch the finale in my home)." Earlier, Shiv was also a semi-finalist in Roadies Rising Season 2, and then he won Bigg Boss Marathi S2. Thakare thinks that Bigg Boss 16 has prominently helped him. "After I won Bigg Boss Marathi, people in Maharashtra recognised me. With Bigg Boss Hindi, I wanted to extend my reach beyond the state. If I have made it so far, this means that I have reached somewhere, and it has worked in my favour," adds Shiv.

Shiv was also known as the mastermind and the head of 'mandali.' Thakare was criticised for heading the mandali with Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. When asked to open up about his bond being criticised as a 'smart move' by other contestants, Shiv asserts, "Dost kamane naseeb ka khel hai. Maine kamaya aur nibhaya (One needs to have the good fortune to earn friends. I have earned and stayed true to it)." He adds, "Everyone tried to make friends, but it was for the show. Thus, they failed to maintain it. But I have earned true friends and will stay loyal to them."

