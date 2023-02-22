Rockabye singer Anne Marie spotted at Iskcon temple in Mumbai, fans say 'humare yha ka celebs se zyada...'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Friends, Rockabye singer Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson, on Wednesday, was spotted at Mumbai’s Iskcon temple. She was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a garland outside the temple.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani with the caption, “Hare Krishna! British Pop singer #annemarie popular for tracks like Rockabye snapped at Iskcon temple in Juhu today.”Netizens reacted to the clip, and one of them wrote, “Hamare yha ka celeb sa jyada kapda bahar waale pahen ka aate.” The second one said, “Ek international celeb jo body cover kiye ek सड़कछाप देसी celebs jo nange ghumte fark dekho sanskar pe.”

The third one said, “she is so cute,” and the fourth one said, “Wlcm Annie.” The fifth one said, “ye log kitne ache hote h koi ghamand nhi hota inko.” The sixth person commented, “I met her a few times in England. Anne-Marie is a very kind ,loving, friendly and very down to earth person.” The seventh person commented, “Look at there attitude so simple n normal , aur ek hamare celebs hai.” The eighth one said, “She's gained some weight.. but she is a sweetie pie and super cool .”

For the unversed, Anne Marie is a British singer who sang songs like Rockabye, Alarm, Ciao Adios, Friends, 2002, Don't Play and Kiss My (Uh-Oh). Her debut studio album was Speak Your Mind which was released in 2018.

