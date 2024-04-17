Salman Khan to return as host of Bigg Boss OTT 3? Deleted post from production house confuses fans

The production house behind Bigg Boss announced Salman Khan's return as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3 only to delete the post hours later

For a brief while on Tuesday evening, it seemed that the drama and uncertainty around Bigg Boss OTT 3 had ended. Endemol Shine India, the production house behind the popular reality show, posted an announcement regarding the show’s return and even teased that Salman Khan is returning as its host. But only to delete the post hours later, leaving fans confused.

Taking to their official Instagram handle on Tuesday, Endemol Shine India shared a graphic poster of Salman Khan announcing the upcoming season. Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Ready for the Entertainment & Drama? Comment below who YOU want to see SLAYINGG in the next season of #biggbossotts3."

Image from the now-deleted post from Endemol Shine India

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and it was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show was won by Munawar Faruqui. The official premiere date of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is not yet announced.

The post, however, was deleted hours later. This led to fans of both the show and the actor commenting on other posts from Endemol asking for clarity regarding the announcement and the deletion. There had been reports earlier that Salman may not be returning as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3 or that the show may have been cancelled altogether. The deleted announcement has fuelled these rumous.

The announcement comes at a time when Salman Khan has also been making headlines for the gunshots which were fired outside his Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area on April 14. Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting by Mumbai Police.

With inputs from ANI

