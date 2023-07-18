Headlines

Salman Khan to quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 after backlash to photo of him hosting show with cigarette? Here's the truth

According to reports, Salman Khan will be back to hosting the show in the coming Weekend Ka Vaar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been making headlines since the show commenced because of its fights and controversial statements made by the contestants. Recently, Salman Khan’s photo holding a cigarette while hosting the live show went viral and after this, there were reports that the actor has decided to quit the show. 

For the unversed, In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan was seen holding a cigarette in his hand while hosting the live show. After this, the star was missing from this Weekend Ka Vaar which made the audience speculate if he had quit the show after his picture smoking a cigarette went viral on social media.

However, according to reports from ETimes, a source close to the show informed the entertainment portal, “there is no truth to the speculations doing the rounds. He will be back hosting the show in the coming weekend ka vaar.”

Salman Khan also said that he is attached to Bigg Boss during the launch of the OTT version. The actor quoted, "Bigg Boss is an emotion for me; I always say mai attachment se door rehta hoon but Bigg Boss is different! I have hosted it now for so many years that it feels like an extension of my life!"

Recently, Krushna Abhishek was seen taking Salman Khan’s place in the Weekend Ka Vaar and comedian Bharti Singh also joined him in the Sunday episode. Salman Khan has replaced Karan Johar this time to host Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Meanwhile, last week, the show saw the entry of two wildcards Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia who entered the show with a fun task and made Manisha Rani the captain of the house. No eviction was announced last week and all the contestants were saved, however, this week Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Falaq Naazz, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, and Jiya Shankar have been nominated and will be fighting for their survival. 

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 wherein he will share the screen with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The spy thriller is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and is scheduled to release this Diwali in theatres.

Read Salman Khan sets the record straight: Official notice denies casting calls for his films — ‘Legal action will be taken…’

