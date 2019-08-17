Sacred Games 2: Pankaj Tripathi aka Guruji auditioning for Ganesh Gaitonde is the best thing you'll see today

Sacred Games 2 has become talk of the town. Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde, Jatin Sarna as Bunty and Luke Kenny as Malcolm had struck a chord in Sacred Games, and with Sacred Games 2, Kalki Koechlin as Batya, Surveen Chawla as Jojo and Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji stole the show.

Netflix has now released a video from Pankaj Tripathi's audition for Sacred Games. The actor, who finally ended up playing Guruji with finesse on the show, had auditioned for other roles too. Did you know that he was approached to play the role of Ganesh Gaitonde, which landed in Nawazuddin's kitty?

The audition video of Pankaj Tripathi getting into the character of Ganesh Gaitonde has been unveiled and it is nothing less than epic. Tripathi also auditioned for the role of Bunty, which was eventually played by Jatin Sarna. The video also shows us show Pankaj was perfect for the role of Guruji since the start.

Here, take a look at this video:

For the uninitiated, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi, both as actors saw a struggling phase since a long time, and later ended up gaining fame with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. While Nawaz played Faizal Khan, Tripathi turned Sultan Qureshi for the film.