Rainbow Rishta, Amazon Prime Video series on LGBTQ love stories, nominated for prestigious GLAAD Media Awards 2024

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

HomeTelevision

Television

Rainbow Rishta, Amazon Prime Video series on LGBTQ love stories, nominated for prestigious GLAAD Media Awards 2024

The unscripted Original series based on queer love, Rainbow Rishta, has earned a nomination in 'Outstanding Documentary’ category at the prestigious GLAAD Media Awards.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 07:20 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Video, has earned a nomination in the ‘Outstanding Documentary’ category at the prestigious GLAAD Media Awards for Rainbow Rishta, its unscripted Original series that explores the theme of queer love. This nomination marks the first time an Indian unscripted series on queer love is being acknowledged at this prestigious award. The GLAAD Media Awards, founded in 1990, are recognized as the most prominent annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences worldwide. The ceremonies for the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 14, 2024, and in New York City on May 11, 2024. 

Rainbow Rishta, which premiered on Prime Video in November 2023, is a first-of-its-kind series for any Indian streaming service that encapsulates six real-life love stories and experiences of members from the LGBTQIA+ community from India to make their seemingly impossible dreams come true. 

Showcasing myriad facets of love, the series is a VICE Studios Production, written by Monisha Thyagarajan, Navin Noronha, and Sneha Nair, and is directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors – Hridaye A. Nagpal and Shubhra Chatterji. 

Series director Jaydeep Sarkar said, "Being recognized and appreciated for their efforts and work is truly fulfilling for any filmmaker, but being nominated at a coveted and prestigious award, such as the GLAAD Media Awards, is a matter of great pride for me and the entire team that worked tirelessly to bring Rainbow Rishta to life. Through an unbiased lens we tried to give authentic queer stories about love, freedom, triumphs, and choices a place in the mainstream. Rainbow Rishta aims to put personhood and humanity before labels, as it navigates the path of self-acceptance, extending from within to friends, family, and society. Everyone who worked on this docuseries was deeply empathetic towards the theme and I believe this incredible synergy of love and acceptance has been felt and appreciated by the audiences the world over, and now being recognized by the GLAAD Media Awards.”

Samira Kanwar, of VICE Studios, sharing her thoughts on the nomination said, “Rainbow Rishta is a show made with love, about the universality of love. While building out the series, we knew we wanted the series to spark conversations, build empathy and break preconceived notions, all whilst staying authentic to the experiences of the LGBTQAI+ community. We are so grateful to our incredible cast who allowed us into their lives in honest and moving ways, and to the fantastic crew who recognised the importance of what we were making - together we have genuinely created something incredibly important and real. The docuseries being nominated for Outstanding Documentary at the 35th GLAAD Media Awards, is truly a testament to the heart and soul that everyone who worked on it brought to this show and something we are truly proud of at VICE Studios.”

Founded in 1985, GLAAD is a non-profit organization focused on LGBTQ advocacy and cultural change. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally. Honouring those in the media who have shown exemplary achievements for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect lives, the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards promises to deliver a sparkly mix of red-carpet arrivals, iconic main stage moments, and an impactful message that demonstrates the value of representation and inclusion of LGBTQ people within all forms of media.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Indian actor whose film earned Rs 300 crore, not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Yash

DNA TV Show: Why Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur being termed as masterstroke of Modi govt

World's richest man Elon Musk says this about India not having permanent seat in UN Security Council

Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, she is from...

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE