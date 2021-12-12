Priyanka Chopra wraps up series 'Citadel,' calls it her 'Most intense work,'shares her injured look on social media

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a roll. The 'Desi Girl,' will soon be seen in the much-awaited 'Matrix Resurrections' opposite Keanu Reeves, has already completed her next series 'Citadel.'

Priyanka shared the news about the completion of the series on her social media with a carousel post. The 'Baywatch' star is smiling with her team, and she shared her shooting experience stating it as the most intense work of her career. "It’s a wrap on 'Citadel.' Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don’t. It’s been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards."

Check out her photo dump post here.-





In the photo collection, the visual of Priyanka's injured look surprises us the most. The bruise on her neck and the black-eye patch exhibits that Priyanka has given blood and sweat for the show. Priyanka has also headlined two seasons of ABC's spy thriller 'Quantico,' and 'Citadel' will be her second web series in a similar genre.

'Citadel' is an upcoming American action-drama series created by Patrick Moran and Russo Brothers. Reportedly while speaking to Variety, Joe Russo spilt beans about the show and said, "It’s sort of an experiment in narrative. It has a flagship show that then has regional shows that are built around the core idea. They’re complementary narratives. It’s regional talent producing and creating each one of those offshoot shows. It’s a big experiment in community and partnership.”

In 'Citadel,' Chopra will be accompanied by Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci in primary roles and the show is expected to release in February 2022. Apart from 'The Matrix Resurrections,' Citadel, Priyanka will also be seen in the upcoming road-trip movie 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.