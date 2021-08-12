PHOTOS: Nia Sharma goes BOLD yet again, flaunts sexy curves in uber-glam avatar

Nia Sharma is unstoppable! The TV star has been setting the internet ablaze with one killer look after another. From her bikini pictures to her video in a backless crop top teasing her trolls, Nia Sharma has been taking the glamour quotient a notch higher one photo at a time.

On Thursday, Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of photos from her recent photoshoot in which she has dared to bold yet again and opted to don distressed white denim that are unbuttoned teamed with a cropped pink blazer without a top underneath.

Nia opted for pink eye makeup to elevate the overall look and added a dash of nude lip colour on the lips. She left her locks open in soft waves and styled them in a messy side parting. Nia completed her look with silver accessories such as neckpieces, bracelets and her usual belly piercing.

Nia held her blazer strategically so as to cover her modesty and yet create an overall impact of boldness.

Check out the photo here:

Days ago, Nia Sharma shared a video on her Instagram handle where she is seen matching steps with her BFF, TV actress Reyhna Pandit. On Tuesday (August 3), Nia took to her Instagram to share a sexy dance video with Reyhna that immediately went viral on the internet.

In the video clip, Nia, who is seen clad in a sexy black halter-neck crop top that allowed her to flaunt her curves and her belly piercing, teamed the attire with a pair of extremely low-waist denim and left her hair open in centre-parting. Reyhna on the other hand was seen in an off-white tank top teamed with a beige skirt and a statement waist belt.

Soon after Nia shared the video, netizens trolled her for wearing 'inappropriate' clothes.

So, in response to her trolls, Nia took to her Instagram today (August 10) and shared a video sporting the same outfit and this time, striking different poses to show off her well-toned body, sexy curves and bare back. Nia teased the trolls with the video and her caption where she wrote, "Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless (ye bhi utaar de, nangi, kapde nahi hai kya, shameless…) To all of you..Fluck you very much."

Take a look at the video here:

Nia's Instagram timeline is an onlookers delight since it has photos of the star looking smoking hot, flaunting her envious figure in fashionable outfits including bikinis, crop tops teamed with low-waist denim, sexy dresses and more. If one were to closely look at Nia's Instagram account, it's filled with photos of the diva enjoying herself on beaches, flaunting her curves in sexy, hot bikinis. And so, while her fans praise her for her flawless looks, a section of social media users often troll her for her revealing photoshoots.