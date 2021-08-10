'Kapde nahi hai kya shameless': Nia Sharma teases netizens with sexy backless video after being brutally trolled - watch

TV star Nia Sharma, who was last seen in the Zee5 web series 'Jamai 2.0 Season 2', is no less than a social media sensation with a massive fan following of over 6.3 million. With a successful career spanning over a decade and several hit serials and reality shows to her name, Nia has built a loyal fan base on social media whom she often treats with stunning photos, videos and reels on Instagram.

Nia's Instagram timeline is an onlookers delight since it has photos of the star looking smoking hot, flaunting her envious figure in fashionable outfits including bikinis, crop tops teamed with low-waist denim, sexy dresses and more. If one were to closely look at Nia's Instagram account, it's filled with photos of the diva enjoying herself on beaches, flaunting her curves in sexy, hot bikinis.

And so when Nia shares such photos on social media, while a section of users shower love and praise on her, some netizens brutally troll her for being 'shameless'.

Recently, Nia Sharma shared a video on her Instagram handle where she is seen matching steps with her BFF, TV actress Reyhna Pandit. On Tuesday (August 3), Nia took to her Instagram to share a sexy dance video with Reyhna that immediately went viral on the internet.

In the video clip, Nia, who is seen clad in a sexy black halter-neck crop top that allowed her to flaunt her curves and her belly piercing, teamed the attire with a pair of extremely low-waist denim and left her hair open in centre-parting. Reyhna on the other hand was seen in an off-white tank top teamed with a beige skirt and a statement waist belt.

Soon after Nia shared the video, netizens trolled her for wearing 'inappropriate' clothes.

So, in response to her trolls, Nia took to her Instagram today (August 10) and shared a video sporting the same outfit and this time, striking different poses to show off her well-toned body, sexy curves and bare back. Nia teased the trolls with the video and her caption where she wrote, "Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless (ye bhi utaar de, nangi, kapde nahi hai kya, shameless…) To all of you..Fluck you very much."

Take a look at the video here:

Last week, Nia took the internet by storm with her beach video. In the slow-motion clip, Nia can be seen sitting on the beach in a white bikini and mini skirt. She posed with a flower in her hair and emanated total sexy vibes.

Professionally, Nia has worked in several TV shows such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Jamai Raja', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', and 'Naagin'.