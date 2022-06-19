Neetu Kapoor gets trolled for dancing to O Haseena Zulfon Wali on car's roof, netizens say 'what Rishi Kapoor...'

Colors TV/Instagram

Neetu Kapoor is currently judging Dance Deewane Juniors, the popular dance-based reality show for kids, along with choreographer Marzi Pestoni and sensational Nora Fatehi. Karan Kundrra acts as the host for the Colors TV show being appreciated by the audience for the dancing skills of the little kids.

In a recent promo shared by the channel on its Instagram account, Neetu can be seen grooving to late Shammi Kapoor's blockbuster song O Haseena Zulfon Wali Jaane Jahan on the roof of a car along with Marzi. Though the two look really cute together, the actress has become a victim of online trolls.

One of the Instagram users took to the comments section and wrote, "Look at Neetu, damn when Rishi ji was there she was like so sanskari. Now look at her. It looks like she was just waiting for Rishi ji to go". While another one remarked, Feels weird seeing you dancing with other guys. What Rishi Ji will think now?".

Another netizen wrote, "Kuch zyaada hi ho gaya", whereas one more remarked, "Neetu ji pagla gayi hain". Some netizens came in support of her and bashed those trolling her as one user wrote, "Soch badlo. Tumhare hisab se agar koi lady 60 ho gyi ya widow hai to ghar me ghutne pakad ke baith jaye bas. Mind set change karme ki zaroorat hai"

One comment read, "Sometimes people do things to forget their worries and depression.. so pls don't judge. We don't know what kind of psychological issues she is going through". Another one user wrote, "Pucca Punjabi kudi! Rishi Kapoor would have loved this attitude of hers".



For the unversed, Neetu and Rishi had married in 1980 and stayed happily for forty years until the D-Day actor died of leukemia in April 2020. Ranbir Kapoor, who recently tied the knot with Alia Bhatt, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who married Bharat Sahni in 2006, are their two children.