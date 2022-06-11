Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor says Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra reminds her love for Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra

Tejaaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become the nation's favourite couple, and even veteran actress Neetu Kapoor finds similarities in her and their love life. In the upcoming episode of Dance Deewana Juniors, Karan and Tejaaswi co-host the show, and their sweet nok-jhok keeps the entertainment quotient high.

Show's judges Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji also play interesting games with the duo. Later, Neetu Kapoor comments on the duo's strong bond. Kapoor says that her late husband Rishi Kapoor and she shared a similar bond like them. Neetu said, "We met while we were working together, and we fell in love." The duo maintained the momentum, and they indulged in fun games with the judges. Karan kisses Tejasswi on-air, and tells Marzi, "Never teach a Punjabi how to kiss."

Here's the video

Tejasswi goes on to reveal how possessive Karan is toward her. Prakash said, “He has two cars- a big one and a smaller one. He would still be okay if I travel in the bigger car with someone else, because there would be some gap. The other car is the tiniest one, he doesn’t allow me to travel in that with anyone. Kyunki gap itna kum hai itne paas nahi itne paas nahi take the big car (He would say that there would be no gap and I would have to sit beside someone else without any gap in between, so take the big car)." To this, the judges said, “Height of jealousy."

Recently, Tejasswi celebrated her 29th birthday with beau Karan Kundrra in Goa. The Naagin 6 actress has decided to celebrate her birthday outside the hush-hush of Mumbai with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. However, the actress is quite a favourite celeb of the paparazzi, and that's why the paps have flown down to capture her. Tejasswi was astonished with their presence, and they gave her a huge surprise.