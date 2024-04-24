Who is Kajal Jha, Noida scrap mafia Ravi Kana's girlfriend who has been arrested in Thailand?

Twitter
Kajal Jha is actively involved in Ravi Kana's scrap business and holds a directorial position in his scrap company.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Photo: X
Greater Noida's biggest scrap mafia and steel smuggler Ravi Kana and his girlfriend Kajal Jha have been arrested from Thailand. Ravi Kana has been evading law enforcement in connection with a gang rape case. 

NDTV reported that Kajal Jha had approached the gangster in search of a job, but soon joined his gang and became the most important member. Kajal Jha is actively involved in Ravi Kana's scrap business and holds a directorial position in his scrap company.  

Earlier, the Noida Police had filed a case against 16 individuals, including Ravi's wife, and have now seized properties amounting to nearly 100 crores.

Kajal Jha had constructed a mansion worth Rs 80 crore in Delhi, which has now been sealed by the Noida Police. 

A woman filed a gang rape case against Ravi Kana and five others on December 30. Subsequently, the police apprehended three suspects.

The police have confiscated scrap worth 5 crores and land valued at 30 crores, with operations carried out by Beta 2 and Ecotech 1 police stations. Furthermore, 5000 square yards of land in Bisrakh's Cherry County area were seized. In addition to this, action has been taken against 20 empty trucks and two trucks loaded with scrap, estimated to be worth around 5 crores.

Meanwhile, 200 tons of scrap and steel valued at 10 lakhs have also been seized, along with the sealing of 60 large vehicles. Presently, the police are intensifying efforts to apprehend Ravi Kana. Authorities are investigating the illegally acquired properties associated with him, and legal proceedings will continue.

