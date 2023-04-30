Nandish Sandhu mourns younger brother Omkar's death, pens heartfelt tribute: 'You’ve taught us all how to fight'

Nandish Sandhu-Omkar Singh Sandhu

Actor Nandish Sandhu suffered the loss of his brother, Omkar Singh Sandhu's demise. The actor's younger brother lost the battle of life after battling cancer and passed away on April 28. The actor, who was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's series Jubilee, mourned the loss of his brother and penned a heartfelt note in the membrane of 'Chote.'

On April 29, Nandish shared an image of Omkar on his Instagram and wrote, "This is how you will always be remembered meri jaan. Smiling, spreading joy, touching lives and a true fighter. See you on the other side Chote. You’ve taught us all how to fight right till the end and that too smiling. I promise to celebrate you every single day of my life. R.I.P. Onkar Singh Sandhu."

Here's the post

Several of Nandish friends from the fraternity mourned over his loss. Sharad Malhotra wrote, "Om Shanti." Bharti Singh wrote, "RIP." Kritika Kamra wrote, "So sorry. Wish you peace and strength." Ankita Lokhande wrote, "May he rest in peace Nandish.. sending lots and lots of strength to u and family. Stay strong." Arjun Bijlani wrote, "Om Shanti." Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, "Omg..sorry for your loss. May his soul rest in peace."

One of his associates wrote, "He is really so cute person ever when I meet always he treat like me a younger brother because we are r family bro sorry for ur loss @nandishsandhu." One of his fans wrote, "This is unbelievable and really shocking @nandishsandhu Sir, my heartfelt condolences to you and your family.May his soul RIP.. extremely sorry Sir." Another netizen wrote, "Sorry for your loss. I wish strength to you and your family."

Nandish has made an impressive mark on television and digital platforms. He is known for his shows, Kasturi, Uttaran, and Phir Hogi Subah. He was also seen with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30.