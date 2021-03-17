'Everyone was doubting me': Rashami Desai opens up about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Rashami Desai, in a new interview, has opened up about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu. The former couple, who got divorced in 2016 after 4 years of marriage, share a cordial relationship now, Rashami said.

Rashami said that she pretended to be someone she is not while she was married. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Rashami said, "Honestly, when I was in that process, the entire process was stressful. I couldn’t deal with it. Hence, I wasn't being myself and was trying to be someone who I was not."

Rashami then said that many people judged them as individuals who were not on the same page and not like a couple who made a joint decision.

Rashami further added, "I was always upfront, but during that phase, everyone was doubting me. People judge you independently and not as a couple. They don’t understand that it was between two people. There must be a reason right? We got separated and the partner has moved on and I am doing good."

Rashami in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla had said that she was depressed during the time of her divorce and separation. She said that the former couple shares a cordial relationship now, and are both happy in their lives. "I really respect that when we are together in the same place or bump into each other at a party, we are very cordial and we don’t have complaints anymore. That’s very beautiful. I am happy, he is happy. What else do you want in life?" Rashami said.

for the uninformed, Rashami and Nandish fell in love during the making of their show 'Uttaran' and got married to each other in 2012.