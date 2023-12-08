Misson Start AB: New Shark Tank rival brings Snapdeal's Kunal, Mydala's Anisha, Wow's Manish for 'entrepreneur hunt'

Headlines

Mission Start AB will be judged, mentored, and supported by successful entrepreneurs and investors, including Kunal Bahl (Titan Capital), Anisha Singh (She Capital), and Manish Chowdhary (Wow Skin Science).

DNA Web Team

Dec 08, 2023

Prime Video announced the premiere of its Original reality series Mission Start Ab. The series will focus on grassroots entrepreneurs in India, and take their stories of determination, resilience and unwavering perseverance to global audiences in 240+ countries and territories with its worldwide premiere on the service on December 19. 

The series has been conceptualized and developed in collaboration with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, with the objective of discovering entrepreneurs from diverse corners of India and empowering them to create the next potential Unicorns. The series features three of India’s most knowledgeable and experienced investors—Kunal Bahl (Titan Capital), Anisha Singh (She Capital), and Manish Chowdhary (Wow Skin Science)—who not only act as judges and investors but also step in as mentors to guide and nurture contestants to sharpen the skills needed to scale their startups. Hosted by Masaba Gupta and Cyrus Sahukar, Mission Start Ab is executive produced by Indrajit Ray, directed by Srimanta Senguptta, and is an Endemol Shine India production. 

Here's the new poster with the release date 

Mission Start Ab brings together a diverse array of new-age startups and entrepreneurs spanning sectors such as robotics, fintech, edtech, health and wellness, and technology-enabled marketplaces. The series offers viewers a front-row seat to the dynamic innovation and development taking place at the grassroots level in India. It explores the unique stories of these founders coming from modest backgrounds, showcasing bold aspirations, cultivated skills, personal sacrifices, and their vision to tackle real-world challenges. Through a series of intense tasks, interactive exercises, and one-on-one mentorship sessions, the show not only prepares these ten entrepreneurs to turbo-charge their made-for-India innovations but also serves as an invaluable guide for aspiring innovators across the country.

Talking about the show Rishi Negi, Group Chief Operation Officer, EndemolShine India and Banijay Asia said, “Mission Start Ab goes where no series has ever gone before. It seeks to inspire, engage, and entertain viewers through stories of real people who are bringing a change at the grassroots level with their innovations. Through the 10 founders, audiences are taken on a journey that makes them privy to their dreams and struggles, and the path they have had to chart to bring their ideas to fruition. At the same time, the insightful advice from the three judges, who also act as mentors, serves as the guiding light for all those seeking to bring their vision to life. We are certain that the show will break barriers, and challenge everyone to dream and dare to try.”

