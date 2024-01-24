Twitter
Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

10 heaviest snakes on Earth

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Meet director whose 13 out of 16 films were blockbusters, made several actors superstars but...

Television

Meet Indian Air Force officer-turned-filmmaker whose new show aims to unveil 'truth of Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid saga'

The 5-episodic series, The Battle of Ayodhya, aimed to unveil the untold truths behind the origins of the battle and shed light on unheard narratives.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 06:55 PM IST

Edited by

Post the Grand Inauguration Of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, the docu-series titled, The Battle of Ayodhya, based on Ayodhya Ram Temple and Babri Mosque saga helmed by air force officer turned filmmaker Kushal Srivastava has released on the YouTube channel Vedshaala. This 5-episodic series will unveil the untold truths behind the origins of the battle and shed light on unheard narratives. It has been made under the banner of Flying Dreams Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. 

Known for his direction in Kay Kay Menon starrer Vodka Diaries, The Job featuring Kalki Koechlin, and Speed Dial featuring Shreyas Talpade; Kushal now brings the docu-series which chronicles the 500-year struggle that challenged the framework of the legal system, landscape of politics, cultural and socio-economic fabric of India while reverberating with the pulse of every Indian.

Kushal said, "Drawing from extensive research, previously unseen archives, and firsthand accounts from key players, this docu-series dives into the Ayodhya Ram Temple and Babri Mosque conflict. It resonates deeply with the very soul of every Indian, promising a compelling exploration of a defining chapter in the nation's history. In today’s times, through compelling storytelling and unbiased stand, we impart a profound lesson on the importance of coexistence."

The docu-series features prominent personalities like Mr Ravi Shankar Prasad (Former Union minister of Law & Justice), Rahul Shrivastava (Journalist & Commentator), Vinay Katiyar (Founder of Bajrang Dal), Ranjana Agnihotri (Sr. Advocate), Iqbal Ansari (Prime litigant in the case), Acharya Satyendra Das (Chief Priest of Ram temple), KK Muhammed (Archeologist) and many more. 

Vedshaala is the brainchild of producer Sarit Agarwal. Sarit says, "I've observed that today's young generation seems unprepared for the challenges our modern lifestyles pose. I believe if we can connect them to the wisdom of our ancient Indian history and culture, it can serve as a guiding light to navigate the complexities of the modern world, empowering them at the same time and Vedshaala' aims to do exactly that through its engaging content." Produced by Sarit Agarwal and Kushal Srivastava, the documentary has been extensively shot in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Delhi & Mumbai.

