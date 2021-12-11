Kubbra Sait shares jaw-dropping underwater bikini pictures on social media, fans go 'breathless'

‘Sacred Games’ actress Kubbra Sait on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a series of jaw-dropping underwater pictures of herself in which she can be seen wearing a bikini. Her pictures went viral in no time.

While raising the temperature on social media, Kubbra Sait dropped sizzling hot photos with the caption, “Schrodinger's Cat Captured by the skilful, masterful @luminousdeep PS: The last image takes my breath away. #Underwater #Bikini #Photoshoot.” With thousands of likes, her photos started doing rounds on social media. One of her fans wrote, “Kubbraaaa I love this series!!” Another mentioned, “Stunning. That red dress though.”

One Instagram user commented, “This is next level stuff, simply stunning,” while another commented, “You are underwater and I am going breathless with your images Kubbra Stunning.”

In September 2020, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had blocked Kubbra on Twitter. Sharing the details about the same, Kubbra wrote, “Aiyo! I was silent all along. Not one tweet to her. We are katti and she didn’t even tell me. Told her it's not personal bro.”

In August 2020, Kubbra had lent her support to a Twitter trend against Kangana, after which Kangana’s team responded saying, “Dear @KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few?”

“Please tell your mafia friends Kangana exposed nepotism, gender bias, pay parity, racism in last 5-6 years without twitter, she started tweeting two days ago, she is one of the leading voices in the nation so what is the point of #SuspendTeamKangana,” read another tweet.

Kubbra had responded by saying that she had nothing personal against Kangana. In fact, in an exclusive interview with DNA, Kubbra had said, “It is Kangana’s troll army that has been harassing me and not she.”