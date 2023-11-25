Headlines

'Kokila Modi spotted': Vicky Jain’s mother slammed for blaming Ankita Lokhande for their ugly fights

Vicky Jain's mother can be heard 'blaming' Ankita Lokhande for not taking care of her son inside Bigg Boss house.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers have entered the Bigg Boss house, the promo has been shared by the official page of Colors TV on Instagram. In the clip, Vicky Jain can be seen crying while Ankita Lokhande can be seen consoling him.

Meanwhile, Vicky Jain's mother can be heard 'blaming' Ankita for not taking care of her son. As soon as this clip got shared, social media users expressed their disappointment over Vicky Jain's mother's behaviour towards the actress.

One of the social media users wrote, "WTH, this is why women shouldn't marry a mummas boy. They treat women like shit, and mothers treat daughter-in-laws like they are nannies. His Mother did everything her son did. Of course no doubt he is playing the game. But he is a bad life partner. He takes her for granted and even puts her down and calls her dumb and makes her feel irrelevant when he gets a chance. This is because these mothers treat their sons as superior beings. Sad reality of most of the households in India."

The second one said, "First time I'm feeling bad for Ankita." The third one said, "Wait a minute aunty ji..... Vicky ro rha hai ,wo aapko dikh rha hai,..lekin Ankita v roti hai....vicky ki wajh se wo aapko nhi dikhta ....kya baat hai yrr......saas saas hoti hai..... hence proved."  The fourth one said, "Ankita ki saas tu serials wali hai same to same." 

The fifth person commented, "Now I strongly believe Ankita made a wrong choice.." The sixth one said, "Vicky aesa kyu hai inn ki amaa jaan ko dekh k pata lag gya." The seventh one said, "Vicky aur uski mom same to same hai Ankita deserve better than Vicky." The eighth one said, "Apne bete ko nhi bol rhi ki kaise behave krra tha uske saath badi aayi bete wali."  The ninth one said, "Bhai Vicky Ankita ko kaise treat kr rha wo nhi dikhta kya enko.....khud ka beta bs achha lgta hr maa ko ....bahu nhi"

