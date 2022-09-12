Search icon
Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan says he looks younger than Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif

The JugJugg Jeeyo actors Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor will be seen in the next episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 hosted by Karan Johar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

Katrina Kaif-Varun Dhawan-Deepika Padukone/Instagram
The promo for the next episode of Koffee With Karan 7 is out and Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor will be gracing the Koffee couch as Karan Johar's guests in the eleventh episode of the ongoing season. From the promo, it looks like a fun-filled episode with Varun and Anil cracking jokes and sharing great camaraderie between them.
 
In the promo, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker is seen asking the Badlapur actor in the rapid-fire round, "Katrina or Deepika - an actress you want to work with?", to which Varun replies, "I always get told that I look like a kid". Karan is seen then interrupting him and asking, "You think they look older than you?" and Varun smartly says, "No, I look younger than them."
 
When the producer and director further questions Varun, "That means, they look older than you?", to which the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor can be heard saying, "You are saying that", and the National Award-winning actor Anil Kapoor is seen having a great laugh.

READ | Koffee With Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi has EPIC reply to Sara, Janhvi, Ananya's 'cheese' comment on Vijay Deverakonda
 
Varun and Anil played on-screen son and father as Kukoo and Bheem Saini in the family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo which was bankrolled by Karan under his production banner Dharma Productions. Their chemistry was hugely appreciated by the audiences and the duo seem to repeat their magic again on Koffee With Karan, as seen from the promo.
Karan, who is also seen judging the dance-based show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 along with Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit, shared the promo on the social media handles and wrote, "It doesn’t get younger & cooler than this on the Koffee couch - this duo will create a riot in this episode!!! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 11 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar."
