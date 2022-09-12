Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan says he looks younger than Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif-Varun Dhawan-Deepika Padukone/Instagram

The promo for the next episode of Koffee With Karan 7 is out and Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor will be gracing the Koffee couch as Karan Johar's guests in the eleventh episode of the ongoing season. From the promo, it looks like a fun-filled episode with Varun and Anil cracking jokes and sharing great camaraderie between them.

In the promo, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker is seen asking the Badlapur actor in the rapid-fire round, "Katrina or Deepika - an actress you want to work with?", to which Varun replies, "I always get told that I look like a kid". Karan is seen then interrupting him and asking, "You think they look older than you?" and Varun smartly says, "No, I look younger than them."

actor can be heard saying, "You are saying that", and the National Award-winning actor Anil Kapoor is seen having a great laugh.



When the producer and director further questions Varun, "That means, they look older than you?", to which the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Varun and Anil played on-screen son and father as Kukoo and Bheem Saini in the family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo which was bankrolled by Karan under his production banner Dharma Productions. Their chemistry was hugely appreciated by the audiences and the duo seem to repeat their magic again on Koffee With Karan, as seen from the promo.