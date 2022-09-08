Koffee With Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi has EPIC reply to Sara, Janhvi, Ananya's 'cheese' comment on Vijay Deverakonda

Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his debut on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan on the tenth episode of the ongoing seventh season when he shared the couch with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, with whom he is sharing screen space in the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot.

In the rapid-fire round, when Karan Johar asked him to name a Bollywood actress he wished was single, the Gehraiyaan actress had an epic reply as he answered, "Janhvi, Ananya, Sara...sabko cheese platter chahiye bhai, paneer chilli bhi toh koi desire kare", to which Ishaan jokingly said to him, "Tu cheez badi hai mast mast".

For the unversed, it was in the second episode featuring Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor that the Kedarnath actress mentioned that she would like to date Vijay Deverakonda and started discussing him with the Dhadak actress. The filmmaker and host then told the actresses that the two were discussing the Arjun Reddy star as if he were a "slice of cheese".

Then, in the fourth episode when Vijay made his Koffee With Karan debut with his Liger co-star Ananyap Panday, Karan asked Vijay if he likes 'cheese', to which he replied, "I am scared about where this is leading." Ananya then said, "Can I say that I'd like to be on the same platter," indirectly stating that she too would like to date Vijay Deverakonda.

Sab kisi ko Cheese platter chahiye bhai.. Paneer Chilli ko koi pasand kare #KoffeeWithKaran7 pic.twitter.com/9MmEEOZkiN — Hydrocker (@Hyd_Rocker) September 7, 2022

Talking about Siddhant's success to stardom, he gained prominence after featuring as one of the leads in the cricket-based show Inside Edge on Amazon Prime Video. It was the series' success party where Zoya had noticed him and offered him a role in Gully Boy. In the musical drama, he portrayed the rapper MC Sher who served as the guide to Ranveer's character Murad Ahmed aka Gully Boy, a street rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai.