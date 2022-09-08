Koffee With Karan 7: Ishaan Khatter confirms his breakup with Ananya Panday, calls her 'sweetheart'

Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday/Instagram

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, hosted by directed and producer Karan Johar, featured the trio of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi gracing the Koffee couch. The stars shared interesting details about their relationships, while also promoting their upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot on the show.

Ishaan had been in a rumoured relationship with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday. Though the two never confirmed the same, they were spotted together several times, most famously at Ishaan's brother Shahid Kapoor's birthday party in February this year. Three months later, in April, there were reports that the two stars have broken up after three years of dating.

When Ananya came on Koffee With Karan 7, with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda, she refused to answer any questions about her relationship with Ishaan. The latter, however, chose to be open about the same and finally confirmed that he broke up with the Gehraiyaan actress.

When Karan asked Ishaan, who came into the limelight with his second film Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor which was backed by the filmmaker's production house Dharma Productions, "You broke up with Ananya?", the actor gave a witty reply, "Did I? Because you said she broke up with me recently."



When Ishaan was further asked if he will remain friends with her, he said, "Yeah, I mean, I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. Anyone who has met her would say this. She genuinely is a sweetheart. And all pulpy questions aside, she is someone who is very dear to me and will always remain so."