Headlines

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

Pakistan considering a shift in Asia Cup strategy? PCB aims to expand hosting more games

Why Kamal Amrohi’s son raises concerns over Kriti Sanon playing Meena Kumari

SP leader Azam Khan imprisoned for 2 years in 2019 hate speech case; know details

Delhi-NCR news: Tomatoes at discount price of Rs 90 per kg in these places

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anupam Kher pens special birthday wish for late Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika — ‘I know you’ll miss papa today’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

Pakistan considering a shift in Asia Cup strategy? PCB aims to expand hosting more games

10 exercises, yoga poses to remove arm fat

10 healthiest sweet dishes

AI reimagines Harry Potter stars as Sabyasachi models

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

UP: CM Yogi Adityanath performs ‘pooja’ at Mansarovar Mandir in Gorakhpur

Bad news for MSD fans: MS Dhoni is set to be hospitalised, know what happened

DNA | Religious freedom report or propaganda report; why is India mentioned in every report of US?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

Padmini producer claims lead actor Kunchacko Boban ditched movie promotions to 'chill with friends' in Europe

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

HomeTelevision

Television

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, and Archana Gautam mocks him in the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 promo.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rohit Shetty is back with yet another season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The 13th season of the show is going to premiere today (July 15). In the promo, the contestants can be seen facing their fears along with some entertainment.

In the promo, Shiv Thakre was seen facing electric shocks, doing stunts with snakes around him, and almost drowning in water. Archana Gautam who was also one of the contestants, taunted him and said, “Did you think of this as Bigg Boss?.” Archana was also seen performing dangerous stunts in the promo as well as the host, Rohit Shetty, and Aishwarya Sharma were seen mimicking Archana. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi has a total of 13 contestants which included, Aishwarya Sharma, Sheezan M Khan, Rohit Bose Roy, Shiv Thakre,  Anjali Anand, Archana Gautam, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Faikh, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Moufakir, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Daisy Shah and Nyrra Banerjee. 

Rohit Shetty also talked about the rise in the level of difficulty in the tasks and said, "It’s quite difficult. It’s challenging and I think that is what works because it makes us push our envelope, and push ourselves to do something new, do something challenging, which the audience is waiting for." 

He also added, "So it is difficult and challenging, but every year the kind of love we get from the audience is what makes us and gives us that energy, gives us that vision, to create something new."

The show’s promo that promised more dangerous stunts than the previous season left fans excited who shared their excitement in the comment section. One of the comments read, “I think this season going to break all season’s TRP and ratings.” Another wrote, “So So excited to see Shiv rocking the stunts and his fun with Rohit Shetty.” Another wrote, “This season seems to be lots of fun.” 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will air on Colors TV on July 15, 2023, at 9 pm. The show will also be streaming on the Jio Cinema app every Saturday.

Read Rohit Shetty shares big update on Golmaal 5, says for the next year, all his ‘focus and energy’ are on this film

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mohit Raina opens up about digital revolution with OTT, says 'I always wanted to play...' | Exclusive

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Few days left to apply for scientist, engineer posts, check eligibility, selection process

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kicks off sabbatical with road trip, grooves to Thalapathy Vijay’s Mellinamae — Watch

Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE