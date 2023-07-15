Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, and Archana Gautam mocks him in the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 promo.

Rohit Shetty is back with yet another season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The 13th season of the show is going to premiere today (July 15). In the promo, the contestants can be seen facing their fears along with some entertainment.

In the promo, Shiv Thakre was seen facing electric shocks, doing stunts with snakes around him, and almost drowning in water. Archana Gautam who was also one of the contestants, taunted him and said, “Did you think of this as Bigg Boss?.” Archana was also seen performing dangerous stunts in the promo as well as the host, Rohit Shetty, and Aishwarya Sharma were seen mimicking Archana.

Khatron Ke Khiladi has a total of 13 contestants which included, Aishwarya Sharma, Sheezan M Khan, Rohit Bose Roy, Shiv Thakre, Anjali Anand, Archana Gautam, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Faikh, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Moufakir, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Daisy Shah and Nyrra Banerjee.

Rohit Shetty also talked about the rise in the level of difficulty in the tasks and said, "It’s quite difficult. It’s challenging and I think that is what works because it makes us push our envelope, and push ourselves to do something new, do something challenging, which the audience is waiting for."

He also added, "So it is difficult and challenging, but every year the kind of love we get from the audience is what makes us and gives us that energy, gives us that vision, to create something new."

The show’s promo that promised more dangerous stunts than the previous season left fans excited who shared their excitement in the comment section. One of the comments read, “I think this season going to break all season’s TRP and ratings.” Another wrote, “So So excited to see Shiv rocking the stunts and his fun with Rohit Shetty.” Another wrote, “This season seems to be lots of fun.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will air on Colors TV on July 15, 2023, at 9 pm. The show will also be streaming on the Jio Cinema app every Saturday.

